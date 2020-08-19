MOVIES

Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman Hail SC Decision in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput

Investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation after Supreme Court's decision.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there is no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to welcome this decision and prayed that the truth comes out so that the late actor's family can get justice. Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been one of the major voices demanding justice for Sushant, tweeted, "Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry. Rejoice. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput (sic)."

Take a look at tweets by other celebrities below:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

