Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman Hail SC Decision in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there is no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to welcome this decision and prayed that the truth comes out so that the late actor's family can get justice. Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been one of the major voices demanding justice for Sushant, tweeted, "Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry. Rejoice. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput (sic)."

Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry.Rejoice.#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/UtQijvP9xo — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2020

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput’s death. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 19, 2020

Welcome the Apex Court’s decision to take over investigation on the #SushanthSinghRajput case .. Hope now all manner of wild speculations will stop and the truth that we seek shall emerge .. only that will liberate #CBITakesOver #Truth — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 19, 2020

Justice prevails 🙏🏻 God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 19, 2020

Finally the SC has directed the CBI to investigate #SushanthSinghRajput case. May the truth prevail #CBIForSSR 🙏🏻 — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 19, 2020

Justice is finally a step closer 🙏🏼#CBITakesOver #CBIforSSR — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) August 19, 2020

Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails.🙏 #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 19, 2020

#CBITakesOver this is a masssive victory for the people of our nation ! Thank you people thank u #ArnabGoswami and thank you @shekharsuman7 this would have not been possible without you !! Thank you god 🙏 #CBIforShushant — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.