Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Big B Deleting Dhaakad Teaser; Celebs Attend Pt Shivkumar Sharma's Funeral

Santoor player, Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s funeral was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Hariprasad Chaurasia among others were seen paying their last respects to the Santoor maestro. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, 84, passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack.

ALSO READ: Pt Shivkumar Sharma Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Hariprasad Chaurasia Pay Their Last Respects

Recently Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Dhaakad but deleted it minutes after. While the incident had left netizens confused, now Kangana has reacted to it too. In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana talked about the same and wondered whose pressure will Amitabh Bachchan have at his level. The actress further mentioned that she can never tell the reason behind Big B deleting the Dhaakad teaser after tweeting it.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Amitabh Bachchan Deleting Dhaakad Teaser After Tweeting It: ‘Whose Pressure Will He Have?’

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is ruling the box office even after 25 days of its release. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF: Chapter 2 has collected Rs 1154.80 crore worldwide in 25 days and is going steady at the box office. The film is expected to exceed the benchmark of Rs 1200 crore this weekend if it continues at the same pace.

ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 Collection: Yash-Starrer Leaves RRR Behind, Mints Rs 1100 Cr

Mahesh Babu’s recent comment that ‘Bollywood cannot afford him’ has triggered a row on social media. Now, Producer Mukesh Bhatt has reacted to the same. In a recent interview, Mukesh Bhatt mentioned that there was nothing wrong with what Mahesh Babu said. He further added that Mahesh Babu’s talent has value and therefore there is no wrong if Bollywood cannot match his expectations.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Bhatt Reacts Reacts To Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood Cannot Afford Me’ Comment, Says ‘Each To His Own’

During a recent interview, Ranveer Singh talked about filming the kissing scene for Ram Leela and revealed that he and Deepika got so involved that they did not stop until a brick fell on the set. Recalling the incident, Ranveer mentioned that ‘everything in Mr Bhansali’s film happens for real’. For the unversed, Ram Leela was released in 2013 with Ranveer and Deepika in the lead.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ‘Were Lost In The Moment’ During Ram Leela Kissing Scene

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.