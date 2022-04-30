Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Chris Gore Saying Black Widow Should Have Been Like Dhaakad: 'I Said na...'

American author Chris Gore took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to express his views on Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie, Dhaakad. The author tweeted that Marvel’s Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow should have been more like the Bollywood spy thriller that Dhaakad is. The lead actor, Kangana then promptly reacted to the author’s statement.

Chris Gore on early Saturday penned down, “This is what the Black Widow movie should’ve been. #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad”, while sharing a link to the official trailer that dropped on Friday.

Kangana reacted to this statement through her story on her Instagram handle where she said, “I said na Indians sab mein best hain."

The comment refers to a series of photos on Ranaut’s story that she had posted earlier where she proved that Indian things were better than anything else through a montage of Indian desserts while comparing them to their western counterparts.

On the work front, Kangana will be starring in Dhaakad alongside Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee. The movie revolves around Agent Agni (Kangana Ranaut), a deadly killer who is tasked with the mission of finding and killing Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), a dangerous human and arms trafficker.

The movie is directed by Razneesh Gai and is the first female-led action thriller of its kind. According to Zoom, the director, while referring to Kanagana Ranaut said, “She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse.”

The action-packed film portrays the Queen actor in a new light as the fierce Agni as she dons spectacular outfits and engages in deadly combat. The spy thriller is scheduled to be released on 20th May this year.

