Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit, Says 'I Won’t Stand Behind the 'Tukde Gang'

Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus to show her solidarity towards the students shortly after they had been attacked by a masked mob.

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus to show her solidarity towards the students shortly after they had been attacked by a masked mob.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to fellow actress Deepika Padukone's recent visit to a protest site against the JNU violence in Delhi. Kangana said that Deepika has the right to chose for herself but she, herself, won't go and stand behind the 'tukde gang.'

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Kangana said that Deepika has the democratic right to make her own choices and it would be inappropriate for her to comment on those choices.

She said, "I definitely won’t go and stand behind the tukde gang for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the nation who celebrate when a jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done."

Shortly before the release of her latest film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus to stand in solidarity with the students following an attack on them. This move had resulted in massive criticism and backlash towards the actress with people boycotting the film. The hashtag 'Boycott Chhapaak' was also trending on Twitter at the time.

Commenting on the hashtag, Kangana Ranaut said that it would not make a difference to the film as the success of a film depending on its quality. She went on to say that if a film was good then it would even attract enemies to watch it.

Kangana Ranaut will be soon be seen in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama film Panga. She will also be portraying the late Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi. The film, which will be a trilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, is slated to release on June 26.

