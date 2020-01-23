Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Indira Jaising's Stance on Nirbhaya, 'Women like Them Give Birth to Monsters'

At a recent event to promote her upcoming film Panga, Kangana Ranaut voiced her opinion on the Nirbhaya gang rape victims, saying that they should be hanged in public. Talking at a press conference, Kangana showed her displeasure over the delay in execution of the death penalty, saying that the victim's parents were suffering for a very long time. She opined that instead of hanging the convicts privately, they should be killed on the street, so that an example can be made out of them.

Kangana was asked for her opinion on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement that Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts. Commenting on an interview given by Asha Devi to a news agency, Jaising had tweeted, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I, urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against death penalty."

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

Kangana's comments on Jaising's stance were, "That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. She should be kept there. She needs it. These are the women who feel sympathetic and it is women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers. They were also born out of a woman's womb. Women like her only have such wombs and feel sympathy and love for such monsters, murderers."

Nirbhaya was gang raped and brutally assaulted on December 16 night in 2012 in New Delhi. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. There is growing anger over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6am.

