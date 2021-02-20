Kangana Ranaut Reacts to 'Naachney Gaane wali' Jibe: I'm no Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday evening reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali". The actress tweeted a strong reply based on a tweet about Panse's comment.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don't shake a** I break bones," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Panse said Ranaut, who insulted the farmers protesting at various borders of New Delhi, had met with a Congress-led protest during the shoot of her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad leading to police action on the political party workers.

When some leaders from the Congress opposed her, the state police resorted to physically assaulting the Congress workers.

Kangana was at Sarni in the Betul district where the Congress protest took place last week.

Police used force on the Congress leaders and also registered cases against them.

On Thursday, Congress workers took out a rally under the leadership of Panse and submitted a memorandum to the District Collector.

Protesting the police action and FIRs registered, Panse said the police action was against democracy.

The Congress has been supporting the farmers agitation against the three contentious central farm laws.

"The police should not act as a puppet of Kangana as governments keep changing. There should be a fair investigation of the police's action against the Congress workers and no action should be taken against our party workers till the probe is complete," Panse added.

More than 250 Congress workers on February 12, protested at Sarni, where Ranaut was shooting. They demand that she apologise for her tweets against farmers.

In response, Kangana tweeted: "Police protection has been increased around me as Congress workers in MP held a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLAs are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers. Which farmer gave them such power of attorney? Why can't they protest for themselves?"