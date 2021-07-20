Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Raj Kundra's Arrest: This is Why I Call Movie Industry a Gutter

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories and reacted to the news of arrest of businessman Raj Kundra for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through apps. She further promised to expose Bollywood with her next production venture, Tiku weds Sheru.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, “This is why I call movie industry a gutter… all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose under belly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru..we need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip.."

10 people have been arrested in the pornography case including Kundra. Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Mumbai Police, said, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress."

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru will be the first digital film under Kangana’s banner and will have Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. It will be a love story and satire with dark humour. The news about Nawazuddin joining the film was given on Kangana’s production’s official Instagram account. A black and white picture of the actor was shared in the post along with the caption saying that the best actor of the generation has joined the Tiku weds Sheru team.

