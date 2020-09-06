MOVIES

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Sanjay Raut's Abusive Comment

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to condemn Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Raut after he made abusive comments against her in a TV interview.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an abusive comment that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reportedly made about her in a recent interview.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Saturday and wrote: "In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of H****khor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?"

Kangana's tweet came in response to a tweet by political observer Madhav Sharma, who wrote: "Sanjay Raut is saying that @KanganaTeam said things against Shiva Ji Maharaj. It's a lie. She has never said anything against the great Shiva Ji. A woman is being abused publicly by people in power and the so called "freedom of speech warriors" will not even say a word. SHAME!!"

A video featuring Raut's interview was tweeted by BJP member Major Surendra Poonia, and later retweeted by Kangana.

