Kangana Ranaut Reacts to SRK's Pathaan Success, Says 'This Country Loved... Only Khans, Obsessed Over Muslim Actresses'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a video of audiences dancing and cheering while watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in a theatre. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club in just four days of its release.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut, who recently made her comeback on Twitter after her account was banned in 2020 for violating the social media platform’s rule, retweeted a post made by another user, who had analysed why Pathaan emerged as a box office success. Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote: “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans… And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat (Indian flag emoticon) in the whole world (heart eyes, joined hands emojis)."

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Earlier, Kangana called out Bollywood celebrities for allegedly spreading a narrative that they are suffering from “Hindu hate" in the country.

Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi, enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Before this, Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at Pathaan for showing India’s “enemy nation" Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI in “good light". In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram." (sic)

