Kangana Ranaut Recalls Acid Attack on Sister Rangoli Chandel, Says 'We as a Family Were Devastated...'

The country’s capital Delhi was rattled with another horrific crime recently when a man threw acid at a 17-year old girl in Dwarka on Wednesday. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor herself and thus the actress recalled her sister’s agony and unimaginable trauma and distress that had followed.

On Thursday, Kangana took to her Instagram handle to write a post in which she revealed that even she had to go through extensive therapy to curb her fears of venturing out in the open. She wrote, “When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo…. She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma…. We as a family were devastated …. I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me …. These atrocities haven’t stopped …. Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ….I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers…”

In one of her tweets from 2019, Rangoli Chandel had shared her story of the horrifying attack and how she has dealt with it. Along with a picture from her college days, she had penned, “Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what? Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear. I had lost one eye and had a retina transplant. The doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications."

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. The actress is currently busy filming for her next directorial venture titled Emergency, where she will be portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister - Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here