Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being Drugged By 'Mentor' When She Was A Minor

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently took over her Twitter account from her social media team made some shocking allegations against her co-workers. Not only did she say that many A-lister engage in drug activity, she also recounted being drugged as a minor.

The actress has alleged without taking names that her mentor used to spike her drinks when she was still a minor. Kangana also alleged that after she started attending famous film parties, she got exposed to the world of drugs, debauchery and mafia.

"I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia," she wrote.

She also tweeted the types of drugs that are used in Bollywood drug parties. She wrote, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

She further added that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau but also asked for help from the central government. "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed."

She had previously tweeted that if Narcotics Bureau would investigate "Bullywood" many A-listers would go behind bars. On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate, who is probing the money laundering angle to Sushant Singh Rajput's death had asked for the consultation of Narcotics Control Bureau for a possible drug angle.