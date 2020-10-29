Kangana Ranaut Remembers Being Starstruck by Priyanka Chopra: She was So Cool

Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion completes 12 years of its release. On the occasion, actress Kangana Ranaut recalled shooting for the film with Priyanka Chopra and how she was starstruck by her presence since school time.

"Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years,” Kangana Ranaut told ET Times.

“She was so cool. She didn’t treat me like a kid or a junior. I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look?, is this OK?, how this dress is looking?’ So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful,” she added.

Fashion the journey of Meghna Mathur (Priyanka Chopra), her transformation from small-town girl to supermodel. Taking the Indian fashion industry and female power in Indian fashion, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa and Arbaaz Khan in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s last release was sports drama, Panga. She is gearing for Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana will play one of the fearless women who went to war during India's first Light Combat Aircraft. Tejas is scheduled to hit the cinemas in April 2021. Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai is her next announced project. She will also be seen in Thalaivi, a film based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be essaying the role of the actress turned politician.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, as a number of anticipated projects to look forward to. Priyanka will be teaming up with Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

The actress is reported to star in upcoming film Matrix 4 along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Neil Patrick Harris. Recently she also confirmed starring in a film with Sam Heughan and music icon Celine Dion in a romantic drama, tentatively titled "Text For You".