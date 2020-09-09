Kangana Ranaut Replies to PC Sreeram Who 'Rejected' Her Film, Says 'Glad, You Took the Right Call'

Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday said that he had rejected a film offer as it had actress Kangana Ranaut as the lead. His tweet comes in the wake of backlash that Kangana has been receiving for her "Mumbai feels like PoK" remarks.

"Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times it's only about what feels right. Wishing them all the best," PC Sreeram tweeted.

Kangana was quick to respond to his tweet. "I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best," she replied.

I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best 🙂🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos, the Union Home Ministry announced on Monday, propelling the actor to the centre of a heated political row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and its coalition partners criticising the BJP-led Centre for the decision.

Ranaut, who had said she feared Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and declared that no one could crush a patriot.

The decision to provide 24X7 security comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, plans to visit Mumbai on September 9. Her comments, including on drug use in the section of the film industry, led to a bitter row with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and many more joining in with their views. She is the first Bollywood actor who will be guarded by CRPF commandos, an official privy to the development said.