Kangana Ranaut Requests Makers to Title J Jayalalithaa Biopic Hindi Version as 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut is set to star in J Jayalalithaa's biopic which will begin shooting in October.

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Requests Makers to Title J Jayalalithaa Biopic Hindi Version as 'Thalaivi'
Kangana Ranaut interacts with media during the trailer launch of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
There are times when the priority of a film is its characters and not the audiences. This is something that Kangana Ranaut understands and for this reason, has requested a change in the title for her next upcoming film. The actress is getting ready to play the role of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The biopic will be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was titled as Jaya for the Hindi version and Thalaivi for the Tamil and Telugu versions. Ranaut, on the other hand, has now requested the filmmakers to title the Hindi version Thalaivi as well expressing her respect towards the deceased politician's language.

A source revealed, "Director AL Vijay and the team had refrained from using Thalaivi as the title since they felt that the word would alienate audience beyond the South belt. However, Kangana recently had a word with the makers and pointed out that Bollywood films have often had titles that may not be necessarily Hindi, but have stayed true to the film's milieu. An example being Kai Po Che (2013), that derived its title from the Gujarati phrase and went wonderfully with the story.”

The term Thalaivi translates to a leader and was a title that was often used to reference Jayalalithaa. Considering this it sounds like Thalaivi is the name the biopic needs. There have not been any confirmations yet but the filmmakers are considering Kangana's request. The film is expected to go on floors towards the end of October. Ranaut has currently been working on preparing for the role and will also be doing a grand retro song shoot for the film, which will feature more than 100 dancers.

