Kangana Ranaut Resumes Shoot of Her Most Ambitious Project 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut, on October 1, resumed work on her stalled project, Thalaivi after a break of seven months. The actress took to social media to share her joy of joining sets after the long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. She informed her followers via Twitter with a few morning selfies where she is seen all smiles.

Kangana further announced that it is a ‘special day’ to be back to work and travel to Southern India. Starting work on her ‘most ambitious bilingual project’, she also sought blessings for her safety during the testing times of COVID-19.

Kangana tweeted, “Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. PS just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them (sic).”

Thalaivi is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be essaying the role of the actress turned politician. To look convincing as the late political leader, Kangana gained 20 kilos and was incredibly uncanny as seen in one of the film’s posters.

The bilingual film is directed by AL Vijay and written by Manikarnika fame KV Vijayendra Prasad along with Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora.

The biopic also features Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in crucial roles. It was scheduled for release on June 26, 2020, but was postponed owing to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown.

Kangana’s last release was sports drama, Panga. She is additionally gearing for Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kanagana will play one of the fearless women who went to war during India's first Light Combat Aircraft. Tejas is scheduled to hit the cinemas in April 2021. Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai is her next announced project.