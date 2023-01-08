Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Film Emergency is a 'Musical Drama', Says 'We Have 5 Songs'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her film Emergency, which she is directing and starring in. The actress will be essaying the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and will revolve around the 21-month Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975 across India. Kangana keeps sharing updates on her film and recently she revealed that it will be a musical drama with five songs.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a photo from the set and wrote, “Choreographer on set today…director can take it easy ha ha…by the way we have 5 songs in #emergency it’s a musical drama. I don’t know why people don’t expect songs in Emergency…I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 minute …For interval block…and great music @gvprakash."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be portraying political leader JP Narayan while Milind Soman will be seen as war hero Sam Manekshaw. As for Shreyas Talpade, he will be featured as the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Apart from them, Mahima Chaudhry and Satish Kaushik will also be seen in key roles. The shooting for the film began last year.

The political drama is produced under Kangana’s home production, Manikarnika Films, while it is written by Ritesh Shah, who worked with the Bollywood actress in Dhaakad. Emergency is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

Besides Emergency, the actress also has Tejas in her pipeline. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot. She will also be donning the producer’s hat for Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

