Kangana Ranaut Reveals Mortgaging All of Her Properties for 'Emergency' Shoot; Anupam Kher Calls Her 'Unstoppable'

Time and again, Kangana Ranaut has been brutally honest about her thought process and often acknowledges the same on social media. The actor, who recently wrapped shooting for ‘Emergency,’ penned an emotional note revisiting the entire experience of the film. Sharing a bundle of BTS photos, the actress revealed about mortgaging all of her properties, and the challenges she overcame to complete the shooting.

She wrote, “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today…. a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it…”.

She added, “From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested …."

I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because i didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain ….”.

She continued, “At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true … You must work hard that’s given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break … Hold on to yourself till you can … you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t…… if you break and shatter in pieces … celebrate…Because it’s time for you to reborn …It’s a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before…Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me …”.

On a closing note she wrote, “All those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now … I would have not shared all this if I wasn’t …please don’t worry, I only need your blessings and love ❤️”.

While fans and well wishers praised her for opening up, her co-star Anupam Kher penned a positivity note for her in the comments section. The note read, “Dearest Kangana! Your note here touched my heart in a very inspirational manner. मेरे दादा जी ने मेरे फ़िल्मों में आने से पहले तकलीफ़ के दिनों एक बार मुझे ख़त में लिखा था, “भीगा हुआ आदमी बारिश से नहीं डरता!” You are unstoppable. Your brutal honesty towards yourself is your biggest strength! Keep going! Love and prayers always! 😍👍”. Actress Esha Gupta too dropped in a bundle of hearts to express her support.

Speaking of Emergency, the film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The former prime minister had imposed the Emergency in the country in 1975.

Helmed by Kangana herself, the film also stars Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Earlier on talking about the film, Kangana told PTI, “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story."

