Kangana Ranaut Reveals That Her Mouth Froze During Her 'Messy' First Kiss

At a summit, Kangana Ranaut revealed about about her ten year elder boyfriend, hallucinating about her first teacher crush and more.

Updated:September 30, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
At India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2019 in New Delhi’s JNU Stadium, it was Kangana Ranaut who got all candid. From her first crush to her first kiss and even her first boyfriend, she talked about everything. She said that her first kiss was not “magical at all” and was rather messy.

Recalling having her first relationship when she was around 18 and the guy was around 28, she said, “I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date's friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He looked at me and he was like, 'you're a kid'. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken.” Calling herself an obsessive lover, the actress added, “I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I'll grow up.”

Unknown to kissing, Kangana revealed that she would practice kissing on her palms. About her first kiss she said, “My first kiss wasn’t magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha (My mouth froze), I couldn’t move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara! (The boy said, move your mouth a bit!).”

The Queen hit-maker then also let the cat out of the bag about her first crush, who has her teacher. It was when the actress was around 15-16 years of age and the boys around were in their adolescent, still growing mustache. Kangana believes, this is the time when you just have your teacher to fall for. Talking about it she said, “I was in the 9th standard, I had a crush on my teacher. At that time, the song, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein had released. So, I used that dupatta and hallucinated about him.”

After Judgmentall Hain Kya received mixed reactions from the fans and critics alike, Kangana will be next seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action film Dhaakad and will starting for AL Vijay’s biopic on Jaylalitha too.

