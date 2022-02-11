Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Paired 20-year-old Avneet Kaur With Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are the lead stars of Kangana Ranaut’s debut production Tiku Weds Sheru which will soon release on Amazon Prime Video. Besides the fresh pairing, Nawazuddin and Avneet’s casting has also brought to the fore the old debate of the huge age gap between the male and the female actor. In this case, the two have a 27-year age difference, as Nawazuddin is 47, and Avneet is 20. However, producer and actress Kangana does not find it that much of an issue.

During the wrap party of Tiku Weds Sheru last week, Kangana spoke with the reporters and addressed the issue. The 34-year-old producer said that she was warned against pairing Nawazuddin and Avneet but felt that it suited the story of the movie. “Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (I was warned against casting them together but whatever the age gap might be, it suits my story),” said Kangana.

The actress went on to cite the example of her pairing with R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns and said that it was their pairing and the understanding between the two actors that ensured the chemistry. She added, “So it was my belief that Avneet is the right person for this film. With Nawaz sir, uski jodi bohot badi hit rahegi, this is my feeling. But let’s see, baaki toh aap logon ke haath mein hai (Her pairing with Nawaz sir will be a big hit, this is my feeling. The rest is in the audience’s hands),” she added.

Kangana also praised Nawazuddin for his support and said that she is very happy that her first production project got such a team. “Nawaz sir ka itna support mila, (Nawaz really supported us), Avneet is you know such a great talent. This is a big achievement for me.”

