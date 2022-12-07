Kangana Ranaut Reviews Qala; Says Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Fellow Pahadi Tripti Dimri, Praises Babil Khan

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Qala. The Queen star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a three-part review of the film. Kangana was not only in awe of the film but was also proud of director Anvita Dutt, who wrote the film Queen and was impressed with Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan. Babil, who is the son of late Irrfan Khan, made his acting debut with the Netflix film.

“Qala is a great film, it’s not your usual three act structure neither it’s a literal story of physical world, it’s metaphorical representation of creative conciousness — watch it with an open mind, sit back, relax, let it flow… Magic will unfold," she said.

“Anvita is one of the greatest creative forces right now …. I have the privilege of working with her in film Queen (she wrote Queen). After a smashing directorial debut Bulbull, in her second film as a director she penetrates in to the dreadful depths of human psyche and does the unthinkable — dances with the demons of desire, hate, jealousy and insecurities," Kangana added.

“All departments are great!!! Special mention for all performances. Babil as a debutant is terrific… Tripti as a fellow Himachali pahadi girl makes me so proud… I just can’t take my eyes off her. She is born for greatness," Kangana concluded her review.

Qala is a story of a talented singer with a rising career but who is haunted by her past. However, she copes with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. In the psychological drama, Babil essays Jagan, an aspiring singer who gets to taste success due to the fondness of Urmila(played by Swastika Mukherjee).

News18.com gave the film four stars and in its review wrote, “If you want to reminisce about the good old era of Hindi music, watch Qala. If you feel like taking a break from all the noise around, watch it. If you love painting, watch it. If you enjoy poetry, watch it. If you love resorting to the world in a novel after a long tiring day at work, watch it. Watch Qala because this is cinema in all its glory."

