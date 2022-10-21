Kangana Ranaut Reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Says 'I'm Still Shaking'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and has been receiving praise from critics and fans. The movie has slowly but steadily wowed audiences and now even Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media handles to share their reviews. Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared a video praising the film Kantara. The Queen actress was smitten by the performances and storyline of the film.

After watching the film, she shared a video of herself from her car and spoke about the action thriller. She applauded the storyline and praised the director-actor Rishab Shetty for making it.

In the video, she said, “I have just come out watching Kantara with my family and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable.”

She further added, “What a find blend of tradition, folklore, and indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, and action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week.”

Meanwhile, despite competing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's Code Name: Tiranga, the Hindi version of Kantara is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

A few days earlier, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle and shared the box office collection of the Hindi version of the film Kantara. He wrote, “Kantara Hindi version refuses to slow down…look at the trending on days 4, 5, 6… day 6 is Higher than days 1, 4, and 5… If this is not fantastic, what is?… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr, Wed 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 13.10 cr. Nett BOC.”

Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the contemporary issues of land politics and man vs nature through the use of local folklore and beliefs in Daivas, regional demigods. Since its release on September 30, the film has grossed over 170 crores at the worldwide box office, more than any other Kannada film except the two KGF titles. The success prompted the producers to release dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, all of which are currently running in India.

