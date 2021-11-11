Kangana Ranaut Says India Got 'Real Freedom' in 2014, Triggers Outrage

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained real freedom in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as bheek, or alms. The actress, known for provocative and often inflammatory statements, was once again the centre of debate and ire with politicians among the host of social media users and others who reacted with outrage for her comments at an event on Wednesday evening.

The Aam Aadmi Party submitted an application to the Mumbai Police on Thursday, demanding that a case be registered against the actress. The AAP’s national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon termed the actress’s remarks as “seditious and inflammatory".

In another tweet, Menon said they have submitted an application to the Mumbai Police, requesting action against the actress for her statements, under Indian Penal Code Sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9WxFXJFnEn— Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 11, 2021

