Kangana Ranaut Says Ajay Devgn Will Never Promote Her Films: ‘All The Actors Should Support Me as I Support Them’

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dhaakad. As can be expected, she is unhinged in all her interviews and interactions with the press. At a recent interview, the star took a dig at Bollywood actors and claimed that they would not show their support for her openly. She added that Akshay Kumar has praised ‘Thalaivi’ in a hush-hush manner, and claimed that Ajay Devgn will never promote her film or work with her if it is centred around her.

Talking to Mirrror Now, the actress addressed the ‘Bollywood Bonhomie’ statement that Ajay made and said, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your ‘Thalaivi’, but he will not tweet my trailer."

When asked what gives her that impression, Kangana said, “You need to ask them not me. I can’t answer on their behalf. Mr Bachchan tweeted my trailer and immediately deleted it. You might ask me why did he do that. I don’t know. You need to ask them."

Talking about her Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai co-star and others, Kangana added, “Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun (Rampal) has. Of course, it is quite evident that they don’t want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them. I was the first to praise films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Shershah’. I praised Sidharth Malhotra and even Karan Johar’s film. I did it openly, not making quiet calls. This bonding exists between them, but when I reach out they don’t reciprocate, not yet. But I am sure that will change."

It was reported that Kangana and Ajay Devgn were in an alleged relationship during the shoot of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, The duo also shared screen in Tez and Rascals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.