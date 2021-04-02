Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood 'Ganged Up' Against Her, Never Showed Her Support

Actress Kangana Ranaut continues to voice how Bollywood never treated her right on her myriad social media posts. In her latest tweet,the actress quote tweeted a fan-made video where she was seen praising several Bollywood actresses.The video was shared by fan Twitter account, where the caption read that whether it is Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Taapsee Pannu, Kanganais one of those Indian actresses who never shied away from praising them, but the tweet claims that Bollywood “ganged up against her during Manikarnika.”

The 34-year-old actress retweeted this video and repeated what the fan had mentioned. Kangana said that there is not a single actress in the Indian film industry whom she has not supported or praised and the video is the proof. She further mentioned that she never received that same support or praise for her work. She asked her followers to think why they “gang up on her”. The actress also said that there is a “conspiracy” to look through her and her work.

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard 🙂 https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

However, if we look at Kangana’s past tweets, we can see another narrative. Earlier this year, Kangana had commented on actress Taapsee’s tweet where she called her a 'B-Grade actress.'

Meanwhile, last year on World Mental Health Day, Kangana had urged her followers to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya that was earlier named Mental Hai Kya. She also took a dig at actress Deepika. Kangana alleged in her tweet that her film "was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan."

Kangana had also slammed Alia last year when the controversy around actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide was at its peak. The actress targeted Alia over an old segment of Kill, Marry, Hook at Koffee With Karan, and said, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he (Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So, he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."