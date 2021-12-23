Kangana Ranaut Says Country 'Devalue Nationalists' ​After Police Visit in 'Hurting Sikh Sentiments' Case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut finally turned up in Mumbai Police station on Thursday, after her lawyer informed the Khar Police station that she won’t be available to present herself in front of the authorities on Wednesday and asked for a fresh date seeking exemption. An FIR was registered against her in November following a complaint by members of the Sikh community for allegedly using derogatory language against them on social media.

The FIR was filed by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a 47-year-old Mumbai-based businessman, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

However, after her visit, the Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo of her visiting the station and complained that the country ‘ill-treats nationalists.’ “Another day, another visit to the police station. Hundreds of politically motivated FIR and hours of questioning," she wrote sharing her photo.

In her next Instagram Story, she continued, “This country continues to ill-treat and devalue nationalists and if you love your nation, you are on your own against a very powerful enemy. Those in power would prioritise vote banks and for that, they can encourage terrorism. So it’s a lonely road and guess what? It’s alright #jaihind.”

Kangana was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, an official told PTI.

The complainants accused Kangana of “intentionally and deliberately" portraying the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a “Khalistani" movement and calling the Sikh community “Khalistani terrorists".

“Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today… But let’s not forget one woman… The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life… Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)," the controversial actress had posted on Instagram recently.

