Kangana Ranaut Says Dhaakad will be 'World-class' Spy Thriller with 'Acclaimed' International Crew

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday welcomed award-winning international cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata into the team of her upcoming action film Dhaakad.

The actress hopes to make a world-class spy thriller along with the "highly acclaimed international action crew". Japanese origin French cinematographer Nagata is known for his work in films such as La Vie en Rose (2007), Splice (2009), and the 2006 release Paris, je t'aime.

"For #Dhaakad we have the legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award-winning work like ‘La Vie en Rose' has been an inspiration for (the) whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make a world-class spy thriller," Kangana tweeted on Monday.

For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

She also shared pictures featuring her with the team of the Razneesh Ghai-directorial that casts her as a spy. Earlier, Kangana had hosted a special brunch for the crew of the film, to mark the beginning of the new year. She shared a video on her verified Twitter account where she can be seen decorating her house for the party.

The actress recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for her upcoming release Thalaivi in Hyderabad and spending time in her hometown Manali.