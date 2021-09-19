Kangana Ranaut Says Hollywood 'Trying to Steal Our Screens' in Response to Ryan Reynolds

Displaying his atypical wit, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds shared a special message for his Indian fans ahead of the release of Free Guy in the country and said the film has every element of a classic Bollywood movie. Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

The adventure comedy was released in the country on Friday in English and Hindi. In a video posted by 20th Century Studios India on its YouTube page, Reynolds drew parallels between Free Guy and the tropes of Hindi films, with a classic hero-heroine-villain arc replete with action and music.

“Hello India. My new movie ‘Free Guy’ has a guy named ‘Guy’ who is quite the Romeo, a girl who is out of his league, a crazy villain, some insane action and, of course, dancing. “If you are wondering if Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood now, well, the answer is yes. We have no shame. No shame at all," the 44-year-old actor said in the video.

After this video was posted by Reynolds, Kangana Ranaut reacted on social media. Sharing an Instagram post featuring Ryenolds’ statement, Kangana said that Hollywood is trying to steal theatre screens as well. She said, “And trying to steal our screens…”

Kangana has also expressed her concerns over Hollywood films overshadowing Indian films in India. She said while promoting Thalaivii at a recent press conference, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

(With PTI inputs)

