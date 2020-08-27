Kangana Ranaut Says If Narcotics Bureau Enters Bollywood, Many A-Listers will be Behind Bars

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently took over her Twitter account from her digital team, tweeted that if the Narcotics Bureau does an investigation into Bollywood, many A-listers might be arrested. For context, the Enforcement Directorate, probing Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, is investigating for a possible narcotics angle.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate had written to the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking their guidance in the drug angle in the case. It has been reported that the agency wants to ascertain if there was some drug syndicate angle involved in the case of Sushant, who was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh. The agency has already recorded the statement of Sushant's father, his sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh in connection with the case.

It has also recorded the statements of Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah and others.

CBI, on the other hand, on Tuesday questioned Pithani, CA Shridhar, the late actor's personal staff Neeraj Singh, and accountant Rajat Mewati.

The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members.