Kangana Ranaut Says No Bollywood Star Deserves to Visit Her Home: ‘Not Worthy of Becoming My Friend’

Kangana Ranaut is known for being her unfiltered self when it comes to expressing her dislike for her fellow Bollywood celebrities. The Queen star has once again stated that she has no friends in the industry. The actress who is gearing up for her latest release Dhaakad, in her recent interview with Youtube Channel Curly Tales, said that she doesn’t think anyone in Bollywood is qualified enough to be her friend.

During the chat, Kangana Ranaut also said, can’t think of one single person in Bollywood whom she would like to host at her home.

Kangana Ranaut was asked to name three people from Bollywood she would invite for Sunday brunch at her home. To which Kangana responded saying, “Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It’s fine if you meet them outside but don’t invite them home).”

On being asked if she has not a single friend in Bollywood, Kangana said, “Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (Not at all, these people are not worthy of becoming my friend. That requires qualification).”

In Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in her never-seen-before intense avatar. She will be doing hard-core action in the film and her fans are super excited to witness the same. Apart from Kangana and Arjun Rampal, Dhaakad also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Dhaakad is scheduled for release on May 20.

