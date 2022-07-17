Kangana Ranaut Says 'People Want To See Young Filmmakers' As She Talks About Her Upcoming Movie Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming movie Emergency. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. In a recent interview, Kangana talked about how the audience want to see young filmmakers take charge and added that her instinct as a director will pay off big sometime.

“They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience,” Kangana told news agency ANI.

“It’s not that people don’t want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time,” she added.

Earlier in May this year too, Kangana dropped a picture where she was seen interacting with her Emergency team on a location. Back then too, the actress had mentioned that she enjoys directing a project. “Of all the roles I play I am most comfortable in being a filmmaker. #Emergency,” Kangana had written.

‘Emergency’ will not be Kangana Ranaut’s first directorial project. The actress earlier directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019 and also starred Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni among others.

Talking about Emergency, the first look of Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi from the movie was released recently that left everyone completely impressed.

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial ‘Emergency’ last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

