Kangana Ranaut Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'Parents were Involved in Films', Gets Trolled

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s debut film Gangster, co-starring Emraan Hashmi clocked 15 years today. On the occasion, the actress took to Twitter and compared her ‘biggest success’ story with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s.

Kangana tweeted, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP."

She continued, “Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone 🙏 #15yearsofgangster."

What drew flak from neizens was her assertion that while “SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films", she came from a “remote village" in Himachal Pradesh, “did not know a single word of English" and had “no education". A user commented, “SRK’s parents were involved in films? Ye kab hua?" Another wrote, “Shahrukh Khan’s family was Involved In films, kaha se laate ho yeh himmat."

Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, the actress had said, “It was a perfect debut for me for sure. To be working with Anurag Basu and that school of art…I was trained in theatre, I was not trained in movies and to be working under Anurag was the biggest USP of ‘Gangster’ for me. He is a terrific director and a very instinctive, creative person. At the same time, he has a theatre background so he understood me and where I came from. In addition, he is a very good actor himself. So he told me things about films, how they differ from theatre and how I need to completely internalize my acting as opposed to a very theatrical way of acting. So I would say that it was a perfect break for me but yet, coming from that route it was a struggle also from parallel cinema. During that time, it was a one-of-a-kind film that did well. There was no market for such films and such actors. I was very unconventional for a mainstream actress."

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen portraying the protagonist in the film Thalaivi. It is a biopic based on actress and politician Jayalalithaa who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

