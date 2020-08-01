Kangana Ranaut Says She Heard Gunshots Near Near Her Manali Residence, Police Patrolling Stepped Up

Actress Kangana Ranaut has issued a statement over reports of gunshots being heard near her Manali residence on Friday night. Kangana is currently staying in Manali along with her family. The actress feels somebody did this to threaten her after her recent comments related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The statement said, "I was in my bedroom. I heard a cracker-like sound at about 11.30 pm. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. I called my security in charge immediately... Let's see what this was, and if this is repeated again. I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there's a jungle and a water body there."

Kangana assumes that this is being done to intimidate her for speaking up about Sushant's death.

"I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister's son -- I don't think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don't have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions," the actress stated.

Kangana's father Amardeep Singh Ranaut told IANS that the shots were heard in the nearby apple orchards.

"They sounded like gunshots, may be they were crackers just to keep the bats away from the orchards that are currently blooming with apples," Amardeep Singh told IANS over phone.

Even though, the Kullu district police immediately reached Kangana's house after the incident on Friday night and deployed security as per her statement, it also claims that after due investigation, the police did not find any evidence of mischief.

However, no security has been deployed at her residence and there was no anti-social activity. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told IANS there was no evidence of firing at the spot. No formal complaint from the Ranaut family has been received.

"We received a phone call about loud noise and subsequently patrolling was stepped up in the area as a precaution," he said, adding, "No security has been provided to her."