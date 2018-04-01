English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Says She Is Inspired By Gandhian Philiosophy
Kangana will be part of an event in New Jersey to spread Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and philosophy across the globe.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Image: Yogen Shah)
National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who will soon represent India on an international platform, says she is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy.
"I believe in many of Gandhiji's mental and spiritual tools that he provided humanity with... The one which comes handy is this simple mantra: Wealth without work, pleasure without human conscience, science without humanity, knowledge without character and politics without principle are fatal," Kangana told IANS.
"What Gandhiji had explained is an equilibrium of action of a sort... One mustn't exist without the other... It's a very accessible way of explaining 'Cause and Effect' ... I totally buy it," she added.
Kangana will be part of an event in New Jersey to spread Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and philosophy across the globe. The event called 'Gandhi Going Global' will also have her share stage with personalities like Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and US media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
The campaign will be held from August 18-19.
Also Watch
"I believe in many of Gandhiji's mental and spiritual tools that he provided humanity with... The one which comes handy is this simple mantra: Wealth without work, pleasure without human conscience, science without humanity, knowledge without character and politics without principle are fatal," Kangana told IANS.
"What Gandhiji had explained is an equilibrium of action of a sort... One mustn't exist without the other... It's a very accessible way of explaining 'Cause and Effect' ... I totally buy it," she added.
Kangana will be part of an event in New Jersey to spread Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and philosophy across the globe. The event called 'Gandhi Going Global' will also have her share stage with personalities like Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and US media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
The campaign will be held from August 18-19.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary Questions ACU Chief's Appointment, Calls It Invalid
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Progressive Indian Restaurant Gaggan Named Best In Asia For Fourth Year In A Row
- Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh
- Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Netflix's Murder Mystery