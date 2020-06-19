Kangana Ranaut Says She was Told Her Path Led to Suicide if She Didn't Apologise to the Roshans

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an angry Kangana Ranaut had issued a video slamming the perpetrators of nepotism in the film industry, demanding due acknowledgement for outsiders too. Now, the actress has revealed that she was asked to apologise to Hrithik Roshan's family in order to survive.







Hrithik and Kangana had slapped legal notices on each other in 2016 over their alleged former relationship. The incident led to a huge controversy with public war of words between the two stars for several months.

Kangana has said in a new statement, "Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction... you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house."

She continues, "Were there people calling Sushant? Were there people putting such thoughts into his mind? I have no idea, but obviously, he was in a similar situation. In his interviews, he had said that nepotism cannot co-exist with talent because they don't allow the right talent to come up. I can relate to it, and hence I am raising questions. I want to know who played the catalyst in this situation?"

Kangana adds, "I know Sushant had a big fallout with Aditya Chopra also. When I refused Sultan, he had threatened he would never work with me. Ever since our industry ganged up on me. I remember so many times feeling really lonely and feeling what will happen to me... Why do these privileged people have the power to say that they will never work with someone? It's your choice if you want or not to work with someone, but why announce it to the world, gang up and make this happen! These privileged lots need to be questioned. They have blood on their hands. They need to answer, and I am ready to go to any extent to expose these people because enough is enough!"

Kangana also revealed that all this not only affected her professionally but personally as well. "They are very insecure about things. Despite what they did to me, there was a guy who wanted to get married to me. But he distanced himself, they made sure he ran away. With no surety about my career, my love-life completely has gone awry, with six court-cases against me, they're still trying to put me in jail."

The Manikarnika star says she vented it out, but Sushant bottled up his feelings. "I'm a different person; I'm very expressive. I went out there, and I just vented it out. Sushant was not a person like that at all. He just bottled it up... Everybody who knew him closely agrees that he was a soft and emotional person. I think that after a point it really got to him."

Follow @News18Movies for more