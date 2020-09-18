Kangana Ranaut Says She Will Quit Twitter But First...

Kangana Ranaut has been in the limelight for speaking out openly on the drug cartel- film industry nexus in Maharashtra. She came under fire from the state government when she compared Mumbai with PoK before and after her bungalow-cum-office in Pali Hill was razed by the BMC. Meanwhile, she has also been targeting celebrities through her social media handle and calling them names.

Amid social media trends hinting that people are have had enough of her opinion on matters, Kangana put out a tweet saying she never starts a fight and if anyone can prove otherwise, she will quit the micro-blogging site.

It has to be kept in mind that Kangana has only recently made her social media footprint public. Earlier, her team led by sister Rangoli Chandel used to put out messages, seemingly on behalf of the actress.

Kangana tweeted on Thursday evening, "I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone ask you to fight you mustn’t deny them (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will resume work on her highly anticipated movie Tejas in December 2020. It draws from the heroics of Indian Air Force (IAF) officers. SHe is also featuring in J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.