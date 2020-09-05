Kangana Ranaut Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Has Given Her An Open Threat

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to attack Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after he asked her to not come back to Mumbai. Kangana had previously taken to Twitter to share a screenshot of a Mumbai CP for liking a 'derogatory' tweet on her and had asked if she could be safe in Mumbai.

Slamming Sanjay Raut, Kangana wrote, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Sanjay Raut had criticised Kangana's statement in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she criticised the Mumbai police despite living in the city. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

While Kangana had shared a screenshot of a graffiti painted by anonymous street artist with the social media handle Tyler Street Art. She said that the official Twitter handle of CP Mumbai Police had liked the tweet. The Mumbai Police. however, refuted the claim and said they will investigate the screenshot.

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most vocal people demanding justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has taken to Twitter to ask for security from the Central government to help with the investigation and expose the "Bollywood Mafia."