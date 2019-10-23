Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut Says Sister Rangoli will be the Best Narrator for Her Biography

Kangana Ranaut says that her sister Rangoli would be the best narrator for a book based on her life.

Updated:October 23, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
In February this year, Kangana Ranaut had announced that the viewers will get to see a film on her own life. There were reports that she has collaborated with the Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra for the same. While the biographical film seems to have been put at the backburner, a book on Kangana's life might be coming soon.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Kangana said, “If a book were to be written on my life, I feel Rangoli should be the narrator. She is the best person to narrate my story as she has seen me from my childhood to what I am today. She can [tell the story] from the point of view of an elder sister.”

Weighing in how her sister will be the talking voice of the novel and will be able to do justice to the story, the actress said, “If I tell my story, I might be too harsh on myself and may not glorify my achievements, and that is unfair to the struggles [I've endured]. So, it will be better if Rangoli says it truthfully and objectively."

The Judgementall Hai Kya actresses feels that since Rangoli has been an acid attack survivor herself, she will have a great tale to share herself.

“The way we found strength in each other and grew up together makes for a beautiful story," she adds.

