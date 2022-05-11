Kangana Ranaut Says Stars At Arpita Khan's Eid Party Praised Dhaakad Trailer, Questions Their Public Silence

Kangana Ranaut opened up about Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s recent Eid party. The actress was featured on the guest list along with Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and more. Kangana claimed that everyone at the party praised the trailer of Dhaakad.

However, she questioned the reason behind their silence on public forums. Dhaakad’s trailer was released last month. The film stars Kangana in the lead while Arjun Rampal plays a negative character in the movie. The trailer was praised by several fans but numerous Bollywood stars did not react to it publicly.

Speaking about it in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, “I recently went to a Bollywood party (Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party), every person who was at that party, they were only talking about the trailer. Mera kehne ka matlab hai jab aap itne bade level pe ek trailer se impressed hai sab ke sab toh itna chupaayi hui baat kyun hai (What I mean to say is if you are so impressed by the trailer, why is it kept a secret?)."

When asked if she urged people at the party to publicly come out and talk about the trailer, Kangana said that she is above that state. “Manikarnika ke time pe maine kaafi logo ko personally kaha tha, chahe wo Aamir Khan ho, chahe wo koi bhi, I personally also made calls ke aap mujhe apne har film ke trial pe bulate hai, chahe wo Dangal ho, chahe wo PK ho, aap meri film ki bhi trial pe aaiye, meri film ke baare mein baat kariye. (Now) I am above that stage, I don’t tell anyone anymore," she added.

Kangana plays an assassin in Dhaakad. The actress sports numerous looks in the movie as she tries to take down a human trafficking cartel. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad will hit the theatres on May 20.

