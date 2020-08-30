Kangana Ranaut Says Top Actor Tried to Silence Her Because She Knew About His Drug Overdose

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently said that antop actor tried to "silence" her for knowing secrets about his drug overdose while shooting for a film in Las Vegas. In a recent interview Kangana said that 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs.

Talking to Republic TV, she said, “At that time, his girlfriend, who was a foreigner, used to be there with him. Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy pills they’d even consume during the day.”

She said that the actor was admitted to Kokilaben hospital. “He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself,” she said.

She said that the actor tried to discredit her as she knew the secret. “If they are mighty and powerful, how can I harm them? Then why do they want to put me behind bars? They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed,” she added.

Kangana had recently tweeted that when she was still a minor, her mentor had spiked her drink and got violent with her. Kangana had further said that if Narcotics Control Bureau were to investigate Bollywood, many A-listers would be behind bars.

The Enforcement Directorate had consulted the Narcotics Bureau last week to probe a "possible drug angle" to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.