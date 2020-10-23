Kangana Ranaut Says 'Waiting to Be in Jail Soon', Attacks Aamir Khan in New Tweet

Kangana Ranaut has launched an attack on Aamir Khan days after a complaint was filed against the actress at a Mumbai court for allegedly spreading hate. Taking a dig at Aamir's old statement on growing intolerance in the country, Kangana, who has been facing multiple police complaints over her recent statements, asked the Bollywood superstar about how many troubles he had faced in "this intolerant" country.

A city-based lawyer on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Kangana for allegedly posting a "malicious" tweet against the judiciary after a local court ordered the registration of an FIR against her. The police have already summoned Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel for questioning next week after a case was registered against them on the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's order on another complaint.

Kangana wrote, "Candle March gang, award vapsi gang dekho this is what happens to anti-fascist establishment revolutionaries, not like you all tumko koi poochta bhi nahin, look at me there is a meaning to my life fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra not a fraud like you all."(sic)

In another tweet, she also tagged actor Aamir Khan for his perceived silence on the matter. Hinting at his old remarks about rising intolerance, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “The way Rani Lakshmibai’s fort was broken, my house was also broken; the way Veer Savarkar was put in jail for rebellion, they are trying their best to send me to jail as well. Someone should go and ask the intolerance gang about how much pain they have gone through in this intolerant nation @aamir_khan.”

I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, In his complaint before the Andheri Magistrate Court, lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also accused Kangana of sedition and causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets. The Bollywood actor had "no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land and authorised government bodies" and even made fun of the judiciary, it stated. The matter will be heard in the Andheri court on November 10.

(With inputs from PTI)