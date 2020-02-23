English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings at Rameshwaram Temple in Tamil Nadu, See Pics

Kangana sought blessings of the almighty at the Rameshwaram temple in Tamil Nadu. She was seen performing some holy rituals as well.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen portraying the late Tamil Nadu politician and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, paid a visit to Rameshwaram Jyotirling on Sunday morning.

The actress' social media handle posted a few pictures of her as she sought blessings at the holy shrine. The caption to Kangana's pics shared the history of the Rameshwaram temple and read, “Kangana in Rameshwaram this morning! After getting Sita back from Lanka, Rama established this Shivlingam to absolve him of the sin committed as he killed Ravana a great Shiva devotee. This is also one of the four Dhams.”



Kangana is known to be a spiritual and religious person and had also extended her wishes to the fans on the occasion of Mahashivratri earlier. Sharing a picture of the Shiva Lingam, her post read, “Let's engulf ourselves into the divine blessings of Lord Shiva & seek solidarity to move forward with truth, purity & divinity.Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! A #HappyMahashivratri to all. #HarHarMahadev #HappyShivratri”


On the same day, she announced that her sister Rangoli Chandel had decided to adopt a baby girl and the paperwork was under process. They have decided to name the girl Ganga.

Kangana’s biopic film on J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi, is set to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.

