GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings of Adiyogi Shiva in Coimbatore; See Pics

On the work front, the actress has completed the London schedule of her much-anticipated film Mental Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in Manikarnika, a historical drama that revolves around the life of Rani Laxmibai.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings of Adiyogi Shiva in Coimbatore; See Pics
Image: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
If you have been following recent updates on Kangana Ranaut on the social media, you certainly know that the actress is currently enjoying a spiritual retreat. On Tuesday, a string of Kangana's blissful photos were shared on Instagram which featured her praying to the Dhyanlinga at the Adishakti ashram.



One photo was shared with a caption that read, "At the confluence of all Cosmic rivers of energies, when self and surrender become one. When in duality comes the realization, all is one and one is all."



In other photo that has been making headlines, Ranaut - draped in a white saree - can be seen posing in front of Lord Shiva’s statue.



On the work front, the actress has completed the London schedule of her much-anticipated film Mental Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Her next film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which will be pitted against Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will be released in January 25, 2019. Directed by Krish, Manikarnika's script has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...