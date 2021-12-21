Kangana Ranaut Seeks Exemption from Presenting Herself Before Police in 'Hurting Sikh Sentiments' Case

An FIR was registered against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai’s Khar Police station in November following a complaint by members of the Sikh community for allegedly using derogatory language against them on social media. The FIR was filed by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a 47-year-old Mumbai-based businessman, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The complainants accused Kangana of “intentionally and deliberately" portraying the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a “Khalistani" movement and calling the Sikh community “Khalistani terrorists".

“Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today… But let’s not forget one woman… The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life… Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)," the controversial actress had posted on Instagram recently.

Now, Kangana’s lawyer has informed the Khar Police station that she won’t be available to present herself in front of the authorities on Wednesday and has asked for a fresh date seeking exemption.

Her lawyer, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said on her behalf, “Going by the spirit, aim and intent of the High Court order, we requested the Investigation Officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite process before the next Court hearing. However the Investigation Officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order."

He added, “Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the Investigation Officer does not accommodate us then we will leave it for the Hon’ble High Court to decide on the matter on merits."

Kangana was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, an official told PTI.

