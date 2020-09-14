Kangana Ranaut Set to Leave Mumbai, Says Analogy About Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was 'Bang On'

Kangana Ranaut had a tumultuous week after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and called the city's police force a "sham". She arrived in Mumbai amid tight security on September 9, the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive at her office, razing portions that they claimed were illegally built. She and her sister Rangoli Chandel will be leaving for their home in Manali today. Before leaving for her hometown, the actress took to Twitter saying her analogy about Mumbai and PoK was 'bang on'.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on," she tweeted.

In a subsequent, she mentioned that people are making a big mistake by considering her weak.

जब रक्षक ही भक्षक होने का एलान कर रहे हैं धड़ियाल बन लोकतंत्र का चीरहरण कर रहे हैं,मुझे कमज़ोर समझ कर बहुत बड़ी भूल कर रहे हैं!एक महिला को डरा कर उसे नीचा दिखाकर,अपनी इमेज को धूल कर रहे हैं!! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, amidst escalating tension between her and the ruling Shiv Sena party, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

Following her meeting, Kangana tweeted: "A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me, it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system."

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in her tweets. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, following which she was given Y-plus security.