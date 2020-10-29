Kangana Ranaut Hosts Dinner for Tejas Director, Shakes a Leg on 'Gulabi Aankhen' with Siblings

Kangana Ranaut has begun work on her upcoming action film Tejas, in which she plays a fighter pilot. The actress on Wednesday hosted a small private dinner party for Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara at her place. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also joined the actress for "a lovely" evening. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer-director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1."

In another post, Kangana shared a video of her dancing to Mohammed Rafi's 'Gulabi Aankhen' with her siblings as she tweeted, "It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard Face with tears of joy." (sic)

Earlier, Kangana had shared a video of her practicing boxing and other physical activities and called herself Bollywood’s "first-ever legitimate action heroine". Sharing the video, Kangana tweeted, “I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood its first-ever legitimate action heroine.” (sic) The video shows her doing a range of exercise routines - from boxing to kickboxing to a series of floor exercises, showing flexibility and strength.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. Kangana's film Tejas takes inspiration from this landmark event.