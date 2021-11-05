CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kangana Ranaut Ignores Karan Johar in This Throwback Video: 'Mera Attitude Pehle Se Hi Kharab Hai'

Kangana Ranaut at an event to promote Dhaakad in Mumbai. Picture credit: Viral Bhayani.

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video from the 2007 Filmfare Awards, featuring filmmaker Karan Johar.

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Instagram from the 2007 Filmfare Awards. The video showed filmmaker Karan Johar hosting the awards ceremony and announcing awards. He can be heard saying, “This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years."

The video then proceeded to Kangana being declared the winner and walking up to the stage. After receiving the award, the actress walked away from the stage, while the filmmaker tried to get her attention, saying, “Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here", before adding, “If that matters at all." When Kangana completely ignores him, he can heard saying, “Doesn’t seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana."

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it, “Haha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai." In another post, she wrote, “This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa hi tha."

On the work front, Kangana has Rajneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s Dhaakad in the pipeline. The actress will be essaying an secret agent in the film. She will also be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. She will also direct and star in a film based on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

first published:November 05, 2021, 14:21 IST