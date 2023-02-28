Actress Kangana Ranaut often dominates the headlines more for her views in comparison to her films. And this time, she has received the limelight for treating fans with a set of adorable childhood pictures. She tweeted on February 19, “All these pictures are clicked by Sharma uncle…he is very proud of me." The diva looks every bit lovable in these pictures and closely resembles a charming princess in traditional Himachal attire.

All these pictures are clicked by Sharma uncle… he is very proud of me …. pic.twitter.com/HcyThY9MlM— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2023

She has tweeted more of such pictures clicked by Sharma Uncle Studio, a small studio located in her village. The Queen actress took a stroll down memory lane and recounted how the studio owner encouraged her to pose for pictures. Kangana recalled that the studio owner was so passionate about the photographs clicked by him that he used to plaster them on his studio walls. In the following picture, Kangana can be seen posing for a photograph wearing a school uniform with a childhood friend. Fans showered compliments on this photo and tweeted that the diva was born with swag.

I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it .. https://t.co/w4m6QZVMFb— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2023

Others were also left gushing after her cute looks and gorgeous outfits. A fan tweeted that the diva can slay every dress worn by her and will keep doing it in future as well.

Queen you slay in everything you did and is doing and will do🤓🥰❤️ no doubt about it. #KanganaRanaut— Damayanti(DDS)// Archana My Jaan ❣️ (@DDSMySoul) February 19, 2023

Apart from sharing these pictures, she has also received limelight for a long time due to the much-anticipated film Emergency directed by herself. A post shared on Instagram by her production house Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd had last given a glimpse into the making of this film. The glimpse revealed how Kangana was memorising the dialogues (she will play Indira Gandhi’s character) from a bound script and having script readings with the team as well.

Social media users loved the fact that every scene was storyboarded to get an exact idea of what has to be shown on the celluloid. Another aspect which left cine goers awestruck was the fact that the actress held a lot of discussions on all the other aspects at the time of Emergency in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manikarnika Films Production (@manikarnikafilms)

Based on the emergency period in India between 1975-1977 announced by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film Emergency will be released on October 20.

