Kangana Ranaut Shares Cryptic Post on Paparazzi, Bollywood, Says 'I Am Being Followed, Spied'

Kangana Ranaut shared a cryptic post on social media recently claiming that she is being followed and spied on. She wrote that paparazzi are following her and figuring out about her schedule despite her or her PR team not having tipped them off. The Emergency actress took to her Instagram story section to write, “Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, every one knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren’t paying them so who is paying them?

Take a look at her post:

Earlier, Kangana had taken yet another dig at Bollywood while wishing Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra for their wedding. Sharing a video of them on her Instagram story section, she had written, “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is directing her upcoming film Emergency in which she also stars. She will be essaying the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the film will revolve around the 21-month Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975 across India. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be portraying political leader JP Narayan while Milind Soman will be seen as war hero Sam Manekshaw. As for Shreyas Talpade, he will be featured as the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Apart from them, Mahima Chaudhry and Satish Kaushik will also be seen in key roles. The shooting for the film began last year.

The political drama is produced under Kangana’s home production, Manikarnika Films, while it is written by Ritesh Shah, who worked with the Bollywood actress in Dhaakad. Emergency is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here