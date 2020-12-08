Kangana Ranaut Shares Cryptic Tweet on Bharat Bandh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been hitting the headlines for her continuous tweets on the ongoing farmers’ protest, has once again shared her thoughts on the issue. The actress tweeted about the farmers’ call for 'Bharat Bandh' in a sarcastic way, along with a video of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in which he can be heard talking about protests.

She wrote, "Aao Bharat ko band kr dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar laao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har ummeed yahaan. Deshbhakton se kaho apne liye desh ka ek tukda tum bhi maang lo, aajaao sadak pe aur tum bhi dharna do, chalo aaj yeh kissa hi khatam karte hain (sic).”

आओ भारत को बंद कर देते हैं, यूँ तो तूफ़ानों कि कमी नहीं इस नाव को, मगर लाओ कुल्हाड़ी कुछ छेद भी कर देते हैं, रह रह के रोज़ मरती है हर उम्मीद यहाँ, देशभक्तों से कहो अपने लिए देश का एक टुकड़ा अब तुम भी माँग लो, आजाओ सड़क पे और तुम भी धरना दो, चलो आज यह क़िस्सा ही ख़त्म करते हैं 🙂 https://t.co/OXLfUWl1gb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 8, 2020

Kangana has been speaking against the farmer's agitation on the new law from the beginning and even indulged in an ugly spat with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit slammed the actress for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman named Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, the elder lady from Shaheen Bagh protest. However, later, the actress deleted her post after facing the wrath of people on social media, but the war of words between her and Diljit continued and the duo seems to be unstoppable.

Meanwhile, the actress has recently become nostalgic as she shared an old throwback picture from her childhood days. Sharing the picture, the actress recalled her childhood days and wrote that even as a child, she didn’t remember to play with children but used to make fancy gowns for her dolls and love to contemplate for hours on end.

Recently, the actress took a break from her shooting schedule of Thalaivi to celebrate her sister, Rangoli Chandel’s birthday. Taking to the social media handle, she shared a couple of photos from the celebration and thanked the director AL Vijay for giving her break.

The actress was last seen in Panga along with Richa Chadda and Jassi Gill.