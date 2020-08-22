Kangana Ranaut Shares Fake Interview of Aamir Khan to Question His 'Religious Beliefs'

Netizens are upset with Kangana Ranaut for sharing a fake interview of Aamir Khan on Twitter to question the PK actor's secularism and his religious beliefs.

Kangana recently confronted Aamir on social media by posting a decade old interview, in which the Laal Singh Chaddha star allegedly said that even though his current wife Kiran Rao and ex Reena Dutta are Hindus, his kids (Junaid, Ira and Azaad) will still follow Islam.

Posting the interview, Kangana wrote, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khan (sic)."

Later, a Twitter user slammed the actress and claimed that it is a fake interview and was made to spread negativity and lies about Aamir. He even added that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor had also made an FIR against the person about the same fake interview and he was later caught. The user even stated, Aamir Khan never gave such an interview, reported timesofindia.com.

This interview was completely concocted to spread lies. Aamir had filed a complaint against this and the person was later caught. Aamir had also firmly established of not giving such an interview. #StopFakeNews https://t.co/ZZHC4unhXd — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) August 18, 2020

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey. the movie has been set for December 2021 release.

