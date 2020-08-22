MOVIES

Kangana Ranaut Shares Fake Interview of Aamir Khan to Question His 'Religious Beliefs'

Kangana Ranaut (L), Aamir Khan

Kangana Ranaut (L), Aamir Khan

Kangana Ranaut recently questioned Aamir Khan on social media over his religious beliefs by citing an old interview. Turns out that story is a fake one.

  News18.com
  August 22, 2020, 1:45 AM IST
Netizens are upset with Kangana Ranaut for sharing a fake interview of Aamir Khan on Twitter to question the PK actor's secularism and his religious beliefs.

Kangana recently confronted Aamir on social media by posting a decade old interview, in which the Laal Singh Chaddha star allegedly said that even though his current wife Kiran Rao and ex Reena Dutta are Hindus, his kids (Junaid, Ira and Azaad) will still follow Islam.

Posting the interview, Kangana wrote, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khan (sic)."

Later, a Twitter user slammed the actress and claimed that it is a fake interview and was made to spread negativity and lies about Aamir. He even added that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor had also made an FIR against the person about the same fake interview and he was later caught. The user even stated, Aamir Khan never gave such an interview, reported timesofindia.com.

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey. the movie has been set for December 2021 release.

